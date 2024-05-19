Indisputable 4:4: Real Madrid squandered a safe win at Villarreal

Match reportA draw looks like a defeat: Real Madrid leads Villarreal 4-1 at half-time, but squanders what was practically an emphatic victory and leads 4-2, 4-3 and 4-4 within eight minutes after the break. While the duo of Arda Guler, Joselu and Lucas Vazquez scored the goals for the Whites, Alexander Sorloth formed an impressive quartet. Real Madrid can now achieve a maximum of 97 points in the league.







Real Madrid can no longer reach 99 points

Villar Real. 4-0 against FC Granada, 5-0 against Deportivo Alaves – and now also a goal fest against FC Villarreal. But nothing with a successful outcome. Real Madrid led 4-1 at half-time in their final away game of the season on Sunday, but could only manage a 4-4 draw after an uncontested second half. shameful!

The Royals did not keep a clean sheet for the third time in a row, but they did not lose for the 24th time in a row. Although they won the round of 16 3-2 at La Ceramica in the last cup season, they have not achieved a win there in La Liga since February 2017 (one defeat and six draws).

After goals by Arda Guler (14/45+2), Joselu (30) and Lucas Vazquez (40) as well as a crazy four from Alexander Sorloth (39/48/52/56) for the “Yellow Submarine”. , who entered the 37th round eighth in the standings after a 1-0 win over FC Girona, can now certainly no longer reach the target 99 points mark.

The white team has 94 points in the first division and will face Real Betis in London in the last training before the final match against Borussia Dortmund on June 1. The Andalusian side, who recently missed Isco due to injury, will play at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (9pm kick-off, Santiago Bernabeu). The real total-Live tape DAZN).

Real Madrid: The official lineup to face Villarreal

Nine changes compared to the Alaves match: As expected, coach Carlo Ancelotti sent a B team into the race at Villarreal, ahead of the La Liga final against Betis, that will be mostly the same crew that was in the Champions League final on June 1 against Borussia Dortmund. His turn must come. The only two undisputed starters are Antonio Rudiger and Federico Valverde.

This is how Real Madrid played: Lunin – Vazquez, Militao (Nacho 60), Rudiger, F. Garcia – Valverde (Camavinga 60), Ceballos – Guler, Modric (Martin 82), Brahim (Rodrigo 68) – Joselu.

Game Highlights: On the right track thanks to Guler and Joselu

Minute 6 – Villarreal hits the post: The home team has the first big chance! Sorloth shoots down the middle from about 25 or 30 meters and hits the right post with a difficult effort. Andrey Lunin directs the ball into the rafters.

Minute 14 – Guler scores 1-0: Real hits out of nowhere! And once again Arda Guler scores! The 19-year-old Turkish gets the ball in the box, shoots from the middle left corner about 11 meters out and converts it easily. His fifth goal for Real Madrid in his twelfth match.

Minute 23 – Militao almost scored an own goal: A close goal from Eder Militao! The Brazilian unconventionally shot the ball towards his own goal from a corner kick from the host, and then Lunin unexpectedly managed to block the ball with his left foot.

Minute 30 – Joselu scores 2-0: What efficiency! Joselu has moved to 2-0, although Villarreal are actually investing more offensively. Lucas Vázquez fires a cross from the right side, which the number 14 heads perfectly into the six-yard box. Joselu was barely offside, which resulted in him being tested.

Match Highlights: After the call, Real doubled

Minute 39 – Villarreal sums up: communication! Daniel Ceballos misuses the ball in his own penalty area just before the baseline, whereupon Sorloth accurately converts a cross with a header. Lunin jumps to the right corner he sees, but he can’t do anything. Only 2:1.

Minute 40 – Vazquez quickly leads 3-1: Instant answer! Luka Modric passes a midfield ball to Brahim Diaz, who passes it to Vazquez inside the penalty area after a simple touch. The right-back finishes off the left half in the penalty area and increases the score to 3-1.

Minute 45 + 2 – Guler scores again: What a first half! Guler scored two goals, and Vazquez was involved again. Player No. 17 passes the ball well on the right side to Turk, who prepares the ball on the right side inside the penalty area and shoots it into the far corner. 4:1! His sixth goal for Real Madrid.

Match highlights: 4:4 after 4:1 in the space of eight minutes

Minute 48 – Real Madrid leads 4-2: Only 4:2! Sorloth was successful again with a header and scored his 21st La Liga goal of the season. Gerard Moreno passes a cross over the left flank for Real Madrid, and in the middle the Norwegian wins the aerial duel against Militao.

Minute 52 – Sorloth’s hat-trick, making the score 4:3: Madness! Villarreal scores again, it’s Sorloth again! Only 4:3. Moreno sends the scorer on his way, catches Militao in a duel with a hook, then cuts it to a free goal for Lunin.

Minute 56 – Sorloth scores 4:4: unbelievable! Sorloth makes the score 4:4! Moreno prepares again, and this time he puts the ball from the edge of the penalty area to the left. The number 11 is ahead of only Militao. The Brazilian turns and wants to block, but Sorloth’s shot goes into Real Madrid’s right corner. Madness. He conceded three goals within eight minutes.

Minute 63 – Guler misses: Real Madrid showed little in the second half, but became more active again after 4:4. Guler now moves inside, aiming into the far corner with a left-footed shot. more!

Minute 79 – Rodrigo hits the post: Real events are taking over more and more. Substitute Rodrio shoots the ball from the right side from an acute angle and hits the outside post.

Villarreal – Real Madrid: The most important data about the match

Portals: 4:4

Total shots: 9:12 pm

9:12 pm Shot on goal: 7:6

7:6 Shots away from goal: 7:4

7:4 Blocked shots: 7:2

7:2 Ball possession percentage: 43:57

43:57 Errors: 15:12

Yellow cards: 2:2

2:2 Red cards: 0 :0

