Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar reported Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami even before he moved to Inter Miami.

Both played together the last time at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s contract expired. Neymar said nothing about his future in an interview with the Brazilian branch of the North American NBA. It is not clear if the attacking player, who has been injured for months, will stay with PSG.

In the interview, Neymar mourned Messi’s departure. He previously played with him in Barcelona. In his words, they are good friends.

The 31-year-old said the four-year-old Argentine world champion would feel comfortable in Miami. Basketball fan Neymar stayed there because of the NBA Finals between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

“I’m sure Leo will change the league here in the States. The league will become more popular,” said Neymar, who has been out since February with an ankle injury. “Everyone should enjoy it and see him play, because unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

Messi announced earlier this week that he is moving to Miami. Financially troubled FC Barcelona tried to make a comeback. It seemed that the offer from Saudi Arabia was out of the question for Messi.