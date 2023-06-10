Diamond League in Paris – Eimer lost just 2cm – a world record again for Kipyegon – Sport

While long jumper Simon Hammer finished second at the Diamond League meet in Paris, hurdler Jason Joseph had no chance.

Simon Emmer celebrates his second podium at the Diamond League meeting in Paris. As in the previous year in Rabat, the decathlete ranked second in the long jump, and the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou did not exceed him by a distance of 8.11 m, only by 2 cm. “I smelled the air for the Olympics,” Eimer said afterwards.

Appenzeller broke the 8-meter mark on the first attempt (8.01). While his best (8.45) remained elusive, it came within an inch of his best result of the season. After not a single failed attempt, Eimer, who had erred badly on Götzis, was relieved: “In me I knew I had to prove my skills.” Rhythm worked at will.

Joseph could not repeat Florence

Jason Joseph clearly missed out on the next podium. In 13.29 seconds, the Basel competitor finished seventh in the 110m hurdles. Just a week earlier he had finished second in Florence, 19 hundredths faster and bettering his Swiss record. After the slowest start of all the participants, Josef did not start the race, as he explained to SRF: “I already felt difficult to warm up, today it is no longer possible.”

Winner Grant Holloway broke the 13-second mark in 12.98 seconds, setting the fastest time of the year. The Frenchman, Just Kouao Matti (13.09), came in second place, behind the American, amidst a great salute.

On the road

Faith Kipyegon ran the 1500m in Florence 7 days earlier in 3:49.11 minutes – as the first woman under 3:50 minutes. Exactly one week later, the Kenyan set the next world record: Kipyegon also ahead of the competition in the 5000m in 14:05.20 minutes.

The two-mile race, which was not part of the Diamond League classification, was clearly the prey of Jacob Ingebrigtsen. The 22-year-old Norwegian kicked off the race for the history books, smashing the 26-year-old’s previous world record by four and a half seconds in a time of 7:54.10. The competition was at a disadvantage for 15 seconds and more.

Noah Lyles was one hundredth of a second ahead of Ferdinand Umañala. The American capped off his lead and grabbed the Kenyan in the last few meters in 9.97 seconds. Letsel Tebogo of Botswana took third place (10.05).

Thanks to Lamecha Girma, the Parisian public was able to celebrate another world record on the 3,000-meter steeple. The Ethiopian trimmed the previous record by a second and a half.

Kelly Hodgkinson lives up to her role as double-lap favorite — and how: The 21-year-old smashed a pre-season time of 1:55.77 minutes with the British record and the world record for the year. Hodgkinson then said, “I was shocked that I ran so fast.”

in oval shape

Australian Nina Kennedy surprisingly wins the pole vault. At 4.77 metres, she stayed 6 cm ahead of France’s Margot Chevrier and Katie Moon of the USA. Sandy Morris, the only player in the field to ever break the 5m mark, broke 4.71 three times and was only fifth with 4.61m.