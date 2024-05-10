Jamie Anderson is calling time on his England career after face-to-face talks with Brendon McCullum

James Anderson is set to end his England career this summer after holding talks with Test coach Brendon McCullum, with the 41-year-old withdrawing as the highest-paid player in Test history.

Anderson is the highest wicket-taker in Test match history, claiming 700 casualties in a storied international career that lasted more than 20 years. However, he is now expected to announce his retirement following talks with Test coach Brendon McCullum.

According to the guardianAnderson recently met McCullum in person after the New Zealander traveled to the UK to tell him England would start “looking to the future”.

After the drawn Ashes series last summer, England have begun planning the 2025-26 tour of Australia and Anderson will be 43 by then. As a result, Anderson is set to retire after England’s upcoming Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka this summer.

His long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad called time on his career last summer and enjoyed a fairytale send-off as he rode off into the sunset after taking a wicket with his final ball to ensure England pulled out the Ashes.

Anderson will look to do the same this summer after some disappointing performances in England’s last two series against Australia and India. In eight matches, the pacer has taken 15 wickets at an average of 50.80 and admitted back in March that his place in the team “wasn’t a given”.

“I’m really excited for the summer,” he said on his BBC radio programme. “I’m definitely in the best shape I’ve ever been in. And it’s not getting worse. I love where I’m playing and I still enjoy coming out every day and trying to get better in net. .

“My place in the team is not a given, so I have to work hard to prove that I deserve a place in the summer.” England will now focus on updating their contact attack, with opportunities expected to be given to a number of promising prospects.





The likes of Matt Potts, Josh Tonge, Brydon Carse and Jos Atkinson will be in the mix after signing two-year central contracts last October, while Matthew Fisher, John Turner and Saqib Mahmood are on development contracts.

Ollie Robinson’s future in England is still up in the air after his recent fitness struggles, although the 30-year-old boasts a very impressive record of 76 wickets at 22.92 across 20 Test matches.

