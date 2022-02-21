Xiaomi secret list: Presumably Android 13 is planned for these phones

Android February 21, 2022 @ 5:31 pm Which Xiaomi phones will receive the Android 13 update? The Chinese manufacturer remains silent on this. The list on the web now tells us the first two update candidates.

The list on the net should reveal which Xiaomi phones will receive Android 13.

It was not published by Xiaomi, but the information should come from the company’s employees.

Android 13 will likely be released in the fall of 2022.

Even if the distribution with several manufacturers Android 12 Still in full swing Android 13 More and more in focus. Many manufacturers are still silent about which of their mobile phones will receive an update – this is also important xiaomi.

fan blog Xiaomi MIUI He has now published a list of potential candidates for the update. This does not come directly from Xiaomi, but compiled from the website. XiaomiMIUI claims to have received information about this from corporate circles.

So these cell phones should receive Android update:

Mi . series Redmi . series Poco series still not confirmed Wednesday 10 Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G Poco F3 / GT Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition Mi 11 / Pro / Ultra Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G phone Poco X3 GT / X3 Pro Redmi K30S Ultra Mi 11i / 11X / 11X Pro Redmi Note 11 / NFC / 11S / Pro 4G / Pro 5G Poco F4 / Pro / GT Poco F2 Pro Xiaomi 11X / HyperCharge Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro + / 11E Pro Poco M3 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4Pro 4G Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra Xiaomi 11T / Pro Note Redmi 11T / 11 5G / 4G Poco C4 Mi 10T / Pro Xiaomi 12 / Pro / Lite Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro + / Gaming Redmi Note 8 2021 Mi 11 Lite 4G / 5G / LE / Lite NE 5G Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming / Gaming Lite Xiaomi Mix 4 / Mix 5 / Mix 5 Pro xiaomi mix fold Xiaomi Civi Xiaomi Pad 5 series These Xiaomi phones are said to get Android 13

Android 13 It is scheduled to be launched in the fall of 2022. It is likely that the user interface of the next MIUI 14 will be based on Android 13.

