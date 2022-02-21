Tech

Xiaomi secret list: Presumably Android 13 is planned for these phones

February 21, 2022
Which Xiaomi phones will receive the Android 13 update? The Chinese manufacturer remains silent on this. The list on the web now tells us the first two update candidates.

The list that appeared on the web is said to reveal which Xiaomi phones will receive Android 13. (Source: Google)

  • The list on the net should reveal which Xiaomi phones will receive Android 13.
  • It was not published by Xiaomi, but the information should come from the company’s employees.
  • Android 13 will likely be released in the fall of 2022.

Even if the distribution with several manufacturers Android 12 Still in full swing Android 13 More and more in focus. Many manufacturers are still silent about which of their mobile phones will receive an update – this is also important xiaomi.

fan blog Xiaomi MIUI He has now published a list of potential candidates for the update. This does not come directly from Xiaomi, but compiled from the website. XiaomiMIUI claims to have received information about this from corporate circles.

So these cell phones should receive Android update:

Mi . series Redmi . series Poco series still not confirmed
Wednesday 10 Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G Poco F3 / GT Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition
Mi 11 / Pro / Ultra Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G phone Poco X3 GT / X3 Pro Redmi K30S Ultra
Mi 11i / 11X / 11X Pro Redmi Note 11 / NFC / 11S / Pro 4G / Pro 5G Poco F4 / Pro / GT Poco F2 Pro
Xiaomi 11X / HyperCharge Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro + / 11E Pro Poco M3 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4Pro 4G Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra
Xiaomi 11T / Pro Note Redmi 11T / 11 5G / 4G Poco C4 Mi 10T / Pro
Xiaomi 12 / Pro / Lite Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro + / Gaming Redmi Note 8 2021
Mi 11 Lite 4G / 5G / LE / Lite NE 5G Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming / Gaming Lite
Xiaomi Mix 4 / Mix 5 / Mix 5 Pro
xiaomi mix fold
Xiaomi Civi
Xiaomi Pad 5 series

These Xiaomi phones are said to get Android 13

Android 13 It is scheduled to be launched in the fall of 2022. It is likely that the user interface of the next MIUI 14 will be based on Android 13.

