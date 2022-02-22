When will Apple announce new Macs with M2 chipsets? soon maybe

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Apple is said to be planning to release several new Macs with upgraded processors sometime in the first half of the year.

Aloud Bloomberg Reporter Mark Gorman via Power On News can see Apple unveil the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and redesigned MacBook Air — all with the M2 chip that’s believed to be, a faster CPU than a chip The original M1. It keeps the same eight-core architecture, but its graphics cores can have up to nine or ten.

When these new Macs arrive, at least one new Mac model is expected to appear at an unannounced event on March 8, 2021.

Gurman believes that two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the current lineup – the entry-level MacBook Pro and the Mac mini – are likely to be updated next. The Mac Mini in particular can be upgraded with the M1 Pro and M2 option. Gurman also expects that the larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets will follow the current 27-inch iMac Pro, while the smaller Mac Pro will appear “with the equivalent of two or four M1 Max chips.” However, Apple may wait until May or June 2022 to announce another round of Mac releases.





Best VPN 2021: Top 10 US and UK VPN Deals



From Roland Moore Collier

·

September 14, 2021 Whether you want to use a VPN to protect your online sites or sites that are not geo-blocked, we have NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and See also PlayStation is now in April with Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, and more

So, to be clear, expect a new Mac or two in March, followed by more new Macs a few months later.

Apple may also have other hardware announcements up its sleeve for its March event. Of note is the introduction of the 5G iPhone SE and the 5G iPad Air. It will also come with iOS 15.4 Deploy proper facial recognition for the mask.

The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are not expected to be released until later in 2022. In addition, Gurman believes that in 2023 Apple will release Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip along with the M3.

Keep in mind that it’s been over a year since Apple announced its first in-house M1 chip, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max variants later followed suit.

Written by Maggie Tillman.