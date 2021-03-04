Realme shows a preview of the 8 Pro with a 108MP camera

Realme has presented a preview of the upcoming 8 series: the Pro model is set to receive a powerful 108MP camera.

In the “camera innovation event” in China, the manufacturer Realme has unveiled the first functions of the cameras in its upcoming eighth smartphone series. In Realme 8 Pro, for example, there should be a 108MP camera with Samsung HM2 sensor.

At 1 / 1.52 inches, this is particularly generous in dimensions and should allow more light to pass through. ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO are also supported, ensuring optimum adaptation to different lighting conditions and regular exposure.

Using digital zoom technology in the sensor, eight 12-megapixel photos are captured in quick succession and combined with a maximum of three times the magnification. For the first time, Realme is also introducing tilt photography and videos to one of its smartphones. Parts of the image appear out of focus so the impression of a microcosm is created with the “model railroad effect”.

The manufacturer has not yet announced when the Realme 8 series will be available, and the other technical features of the flagship series are not yet known.