Android Updates: Android 12 is almost over for the Galaxy S21, Huawei announces EMUI 12

Android November 07, 2021 at 8:00 pm Android updates will be mainly available this week from Samsung. The Android 12 update for the S21 is nearing completion there. Meanwhile, Huawei announced EMUI 12.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e gets updated this week. (Source: netzwelt)

In addition, some Galaxy phones have almost reached the end of support.

Huawei wants to update many devices to EMUI 12.

This week, too, there is a lot going on on the topic.”Android updateWe’ll summarize what’s new in Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, Huawei & Co. below.

Samsung



Samsung releases the fourth beta version of One UI 4.0. A final release could follow soon, and registration for the beta program has already closed. It mainly contains bug fixes and stability improvements.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S5e Think About an Update. Galaxy Z Fold series features are included in the update. You can look forward to multitasking features.

Four mobile phones have been downgraded from quarterly updates to semi-annual updates. Galaxy A series phones are almost finished with support. Smartphones only receive new security patches.

xiaomi



Xiaomi distributes the beta version of MIUI 12.5 21.10.28. This includes new camera features. The goal is to increase the image quality for video calls.

google browser



Google should do it next year The latest update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL poses. The two devices then reached the end of their support. Whether it is an update to fix Android 12 bugs or even Android 12L remains to be seen.

With Android 12, the company tacitly removed a useful feature. You can no longer change the send volume using the volume buttons on the mobile phone. The feature will only return with Android 12L.

Huawei



Huawei reveals the launch date of the new user interface EMUI 12 will. In addition, the company announces the phones that will be considered with the update. The update will be rolled out in the second half of 2022.

