New gameplay scenes featuring WWE Legend Rey Mysterio

A few weeks before the official release, the team at 2K Sports and the developers at Visual Concepts have brought us new gameplay scenes from their upcoming WWE 2K22 wrestling simulation. WWE Legend Rey Mysterio takes center stage this time around.

After a technical and gameplay breakdown with WWE 2K20, 2K Sports executives decided to cancel WWE 2K21 and shift the focus to this year’s spin-off.

“WWE 2K22” was created by the developers of Visual Concepts, who were already in charge of “WWE 2K20” and according to their own data they learned appropriate lessons from the mistakes of the past. A few weeks before the official release of this year’s WWE 2K spin-off, 2K Sports and the developers at Visual Concepts brought us a new trailer for the game highlighting WWE Legend Rey Mysterio and the realistic WWE 2K22 animations to prove it.







Various new modes are part of the game

If nothing goes wrong in the final stage of development, WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. In addition to well-known styles from previous years, a newcomer or The other is also part of the game this year. In “MyGM”, for example, you take on the role of general manager and are faced with the task of mastering the daily life and organization of WWE.

Plus, the 2K Showcase returns, giving you the chance to reclaim Rey Mysterio’s high points and career. Then there’s the “MyRise” mode, where you create your own athlete and try to use it to rise to the top of the WWE.

