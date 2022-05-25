Street View turns 15 – 360 degrees around the world

In 2007, Google released the first Street View images for San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Denver. Since then, cars, tricycles, and backpacks equipped with Street View cameras have taken more than 220 billion Street View images and have traveled more than 10 million miles.

Street View photos were also taken at cultural monuments, in the Upper East Void or in the depths of the ocean.

To celebrate Street View’s 15th birthday, Google is showing off amazing Street View landmarks around the world. Additionally, the company reviews some of the highlights of Street View from Switzerland, which invite you to discover your country digitally. Brilliant example Vineyard stands at Lavaux.

With so many places and attractions to choose from, three places in particular caught the attention of users last year. Here are the three most popular places to explore using Street View: The skyscraper has been voted the tallest building in the world, with 154 floors being the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates; The famous Eiffel Tower in France, including breathtaking views of Paris; And the exceptional collection of images from the Taj Mahal in India. (m/y)