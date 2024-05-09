May 9, 2024

Apple wants to run its AI servers using its own chips, Bloomberg News reports

Gilbert Cox May 9, 2024 1 min read

As Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, Apple will roll out some upcoming AI features this year through data centers powered by its own chips, as the iPhone maker looks to incorporate generative AI into its products.

The company is deploying its chips in cloud computing servers capable of processing advanced artificial intelligence tasks for Apple devices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The chips are similar to those that power Apple’s Mac computers, the report said, adding that simpler AI-related tasks will be handled on the device.

The plan to use its own chips and cloud processing for AI tasks was developed about three years ago, but Apple accelerated the timeline after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked enthusiasm for AI, the report said.

Earlier this week, Apple announced its next-generation chip, the M4, which will be used in new iPad Pro models and will support some AI features.

See also  Fortnite: Cross-Avatar Campaign Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ryvid Outset – Scrambler style electric model

May 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Researchers have discovered the atmosphere around rocky exoplanets for the first time

May 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Researchers simulate a black hole for NASA

May 8, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

1 min read

US officials accuse Tesla of blocking unionization at New York factory

May 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Local newspaper instead of paper mill: American series “The Office” is getting a remake

May 9, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

The science behind the ‘three body problem’ – so you can have an opinion too

May 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Live broadcast: FC Sion vs FC Aarau

May 9, 2024 Eileen Curry