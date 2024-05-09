Apple wants to run its AI servers using its own chips, Bloomberg News reports

As Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, Apple will roll out some upcoming AI features this year through data centers powered by its own chips, as the iPhone maker looks to incorporate generative AI into its products.

The company is deploying its chips in cloud computing servers capable of processing advanced artificial intelligence tasks for Apple devices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The chips are similar to those that power Apple’s Mac computers, the report said, adding that simpler AI-related tasks will be handled on the device.

The plan to use its own chips and cloud processing for AI tasks was developed about three years ago, but Apple accelerated the timeline after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked enthusiasm for AI, the report said.

Earlier this week, Apple announced its next-generation chip, the M4, which will be used in new iPad Pro models and will support some AI features.