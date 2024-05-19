Zen 6 should offer a much higher number of processor cores [Gerücht]

The first Ryzen 9000 series CPUs (“Granite Ridge”) built on the new Zen 5 microarchitecture (“Nirvana”) are expected at Computex 2024, and the first rumors of Ryzen “) round. Combined with 2.5D interconnect for significantly more bandwidth, Ryzen Desktop computer.

Zen 6 with up to 32 cores per CCD

Like leakers who are known for their usually accurate information @InstLatX64 And @Kepler_L2 As you would like to know, Zen 6 will offer up to 32 cores per CCD (“Core Complex Die”) in the future, making server processors with 256 processor cores and desktop CPUs with 32 CPU cores possible.







source: @InstLatX64







This architecture would also make it possible for processors with a 3D V-shaped cache to be located on all 16 to 32 processor cores. The Ryzen 9000X (“Granite Ridge-X”) is already said to have a potential Ryzen 9 9950X3D that could offer such an option. AMD could double down on fast caches in the next generation, specifically targeting gamers.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D with dual 3D cache

As @Kepler_L2 knows, processors based on the Zen 6 architecture should be possible in three configurations with three different CCDs. Accordingly, it should be possible to have 8, 16 or 32 cores per CCD.

In addition to the codename that was first mentioned for the desktop processors, which depending on AMD’s approach to nomenclature could appear to be Ryzen for the bandwidth chip. This should particularly benefit communication between CCDs (“core complex templates”).

Ryzen

The following rumors have been circulating so far about the next Ryzen desktop processors and Zen 6 infrastructure.

AMD Ryzen

Zen 6 (“Morpheus”) and Zen 6C (“Monarch”)

Ryzen (“Medusa”) based on Zen 6(c)

New 2.5D connectivity for CCD devices

New memory profile for DDR5

Up to 32 processor cores

Up to 64 topics

3nm + 2nm

+10% EPC

2025/26

*) Not officially confirmed.

Since Raizen

Your opinion is needed!

