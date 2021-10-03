More than 150,000 lines of dialogue, have the risks of the crisis increased?

As part of Tokyo Game Show 2021, Microsoft had various announcements in the baggage. So is Todd Howard, Creative Director of Bethesda Game Studios, who is also overseeing development for the upcoming space science fiction RPG Starfield. Howard revealed that the role-playing game contained more than 150,000 lines of dialogue.
For a game, 150,000 lines of text – even for a dialogue-intensive role-playing game like Starfield – is a whopping number. To be able to make a realistic comparison, one only has to look at the dialogues of similar Bethesda RPGs. Fallout 4 already had 110,000 lines of dialogue, while The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim had about 60,000 lines of dialogue. They are all set to music. A reliable statement about the size of the game can only be made to the extent that the game must contain a very good piece of story content. Story and SciFi fans can expect long sessions.
The only question that remains is whether Bethesda will get so many lines of dialogue and thus story content on stage reasonably well and without overburdening the development team. Because more lines of dialogue means not only more work for the authors, but also more work for the whole team. After all, the audio department, animation artists, programmers, and even level designers must be involved for smooth development. Especially in light of the risks of crisis (excessive overtime), so Bethesda must be careful not to overwork its employees until they overwork.
Starfield for PS5? Microsoft destroys hopes
Starfield appears exclusively for PC and Xbox Series X | S. Unfortunately, there is nothing left for PlayStation owners. It is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. When released, it will also be integrated into Xbox Game Pass at the same time.
