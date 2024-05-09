Ryvid Outset – Scrambler style electric model

California-based electric motorcycle maker Ryvid is promoting its second model, a scrambler-style bike called the Outset. The announcement of the new bike comes several months after Ryvid began delivering its first model, the Anthem, to waiting customers.

While we can’t make any promises about Ryvid’s future, we can at least say that motorcycles seem to be making their way into the world. That’s generally what you’d expect from any new motorcycle manufacturer, regardless of engine, right?

The Ryvid Outset is essentially a scrambler’s version of the Anthem, and as such it’s fitted with Dunlop Mutant tires, along with what the company calls “multi-way tuning” and an adjustable suspension system – the front fork offers 6.5 inches of suspension travel, while the shocks provide Rear 1.8 inches.

The Outset comes with a removable 4.3 kWh battery and a built-in 3.3 kW charger that the company says can charge up to 80% of a 110V battery in about 2.3 hours. A full charge takes a little longer, 3.25 hours. A 220-volt, or L2, charger reduces charging time from zero to 80 percent to 1.3 hours, while 100 percent at that level takes 1.85 hours.

What top speed and range are we talking about? The spec sheet states a top speed of 120.7 km/h, with a potential range of up to 112.6 km on a single charge. Since we have not tested it ourselves, we cannot say anything about the validity of this information.

However, if they come close to reality, this model could be very suitable as a passenger vehicle.

The design is narrower and longer than the Anthem, with a slightly wider handlebar and a slightly different ergonomic position. The framework that supports the beginning is the same as that of Anthem, which you may have guessed from the fact that the parts are supposed to be interchangeable between the two. It also includes a 4.9-inch TFT display with two high-contrast viewing modes to keep necessary information clearly visible.

The Ryvid Outset, which the company says was designed and manufactured in California, will be available in two colors at launch: Vapor Gray and Sector Red, with deliveries scheduled to begin in summer 2024.