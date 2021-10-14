Vivo launches new Y series smartphones

Vivo introduces two new smartphones. The Y33s and Y21s are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and a side fingerprint sensor, among other things.
The basics in brief
- Vivo is expanding its range with two new smartphones.
- Y33s and Y21s should impress people who love to take pictures.
- The models have a main camera of 50 megapixels.
Vivo . takes Two new smartphones In the range: Y33s and Y21s. The mid-range phones of the Y series are of high quality: they have a 5,000 mAh battery including fast charging technology, the company wrote in a press release.
Newer side fingerprint sensor Android-11 operating system enables smooth operation. In addition to is the hardware Equipped with a slot for two SIM cards.
In addition, according to the manufacturer, excellent recordings can be made with the camera: thanks to the main camera of 50 megapixels. on the back side you have the models Via triple camera setup. The storage capacity is also amazing: the internal memory is 128 GB.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”