Vivo launches new Y series smartphones

October 14, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Vivo introduces two new smartphones. The Y33s and Y21s are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and a side fingerprint sensor, among other things.

The basics in brief

  • Vivo is expanding its range with two new smartphones.
  • Y33s and Y21s should impress people who love to take pictures.
  • The models have a main camera of 50 megapixels.

Vivo . takes Two new smartphones In the range: Y33s and Y21s. The mid-range phones of the Y series are of high quality: they have a 5,000 mAh battery including fast charging technology, the company wrote in a press release.

Newer side fingerprint sensor Android-11 operating system enables smooth operation. In addition to is the hardware Equipped with a slot for two SIM cards.

In addition, according to the manufacturer, excellent recordings can be made with the camera: thanks to the main camera of 50 megapixels. on the back side you have the models Via triple camera setup. The storage capacity is also amazing: the internal memory is 128 GB.

