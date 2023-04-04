Scanbot SDK’s new web barcode scanner demo enables in-browser scanning

BONN, Germany, June 1 /PRNewswire/

After successfully launching three new beta apps for iOS and Android last year, Scanbot SDK has kicked off 2023 with the release of the web version of the barcode scanner beta app. javascript View barcode scanner on the web Supported by all modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge.

With the Scanbot SDK, businesses can turn any smartphone, tablet, or wearable device into a reliable, easy-to-use barcode scanner. The Web SDK eliminates the need for a native iOS or Android app as its powerful scanning capabilities can be easily integrated into websites and web applications. The new web demo delivers the speed and reliability customers can expect when integrating the SDK into their applications.

With the SDK, users can scan all common 2D and 2D barcodes individually and in bulk – right in the browser. The “Multiple Scan” function scans all the barcodes in the image at once, while the “Batch Scanning” function captures several barcodes one by one and saves the results to the scan history. From there, users can simply copy the barcode values ​​to the clipboard or directly launch a Google search.

The barcode scanner user interface is designed in such a way that it works without any issues in any browser. Users can easily switch between cameras at any time, turn recognition of certain types of barcodes on and off, and customize the viewfinder and the app’s sounds.

“Our focus has always been on fast and reliable data collection for mobile devices,” said Christoph Wagner, CEO of Scanbot SDK. “More than half of all internet traffic now comes from smartphones. So it makes sense that in addition to offering us a browser based scanning solution on iOS apps And Android and Windows.”

The Scanbot SDK Web Barcode Scanner demo is now available for free testing. Businesses can also download the full version of the Scanbot Web Barcode Scanner SDK Integration into your web applicationto convince yourself of its functionality. More information can be found at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers fast, reliable and accurate mobile data collection solutions for iOS, Android, cross-platform frameworks, Windows and the web, helping businesses to replace error-prone manual data entry and thus reduce costs. More than 200 customers worldwide use Scanbot SDK products for billions of scans annually.

