A quest for “Full Sleeping Cap” with all quests and rewards

You can get a new special quest, A Hat Full of Sleep, by linking GO Plus+ to Pokémon GO. We show you all the tasks and rewards.

What is this research? A new capture tool, GO Plus+, has just been released for Pokemon GO, letting you capture Pokemon, take turns stopping, and even monitor your sleep. If you purchased the device and connected it to your Pokémon GO, you will receive a special quest.

In the public view we show you all the quests and rewards found in the private quest. So you know exactly what to expect.

Research: the amount of sleep 1/2

a task prize Catch 20 Pokémon in Poké Balls with the help of Pokémon GO Plus+ 25 pokeballs Catch 10 Pokémon into Mega Balls or Ultra Balls with the help of Pokémon GO Plus+ 15 Hyper Balls Spin 15 PokéStops with Pokémon GO Plus+ 2000 Stardust Monitor your sleep for 7 days with Pokémon GO Plus+ An encounter with Quailillo

Class reward: If you have successfully completed all 4 tasks and received the respective rewards, you will also have a meeting with Relaxo, who wears a sleeping cape. You might be lucky enough to catch a sleeping cap-wearing Shiny Snorlax.

Research: hate sleeping 2/2

a task prize Monitor your sleep for 7 days with Pokémon GO Plus+ An encounter with relaxing sleep Monitor your sleep for 14 days with Pokémon GO Plus+ An encounter with relaxing sleep Monitor your sleep for 21 days with Pokémon GO Plus+ An encounter with relaxing sleep Monitor your sleep for 28 days with Pokémon GO Plus+ An encounter with relaxing sleep

Class reward: If you have successfully completed all four missions and received the respective rewards, you will receive an additional 2,500 experience points and 2,500 stardust.

