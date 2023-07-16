Limited Run brings 8 and 16-bit classics to consoles old and new • JPGAMES.DE

Limited running games have Classic Jurassic Park game collection PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC announced via Steam. Pre-orders for the physical versions start September 1st and end October 15th via Limited Run Games.

Jurassic Park everywhere

The collection includes a number of classic 8- and 16-bit “Jurassic Park” titles and adds new features to them. Players will be able to create save states; There are also new in-game maps and various quality of life tweaks.

Specifically, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection offers the following titles – originally released for NES, SNES and Game Boy:

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Mayhem Continues

Perhaps the most exciting announcement: In addition to its current lineup of consoles, Limited Run will also re-release “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues” on NES, Game Boy, and SNES cartridges.

To celebrate Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary, Limited Run is upgrading it with amber – and glow-in-the-dark – units and a selection of premium Collector’s Editions.

physical editions

Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Switch) – $29.99

A physical copy from the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection

A physical copy from the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection Classic Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $64.99

a physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection; Steelbook. Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS cover

a physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection; Steelbook. Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS cover Prehistoric Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $174.99

a physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection; Steelbook. packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS cover; A true copy of Dr.’s identity card. Alan Grant is inspired by the game “Jurassic Park”; physical CD audio featuring original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection; miniature replicas of the original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a bespoke display; Packaging inspired by the classic “Jurassic Park” games

retro editions

Standard Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $49.99 to $64.99

A physical copy of “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic Park Part 2: The Mayhem Continues” on an old amber cartridge, exact copy of the original game manual

A physical copy of “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic Park Part 2: The Mayhem Continues” on an old amber cartridge, exact copy of the original game manual Collector’s Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $99.99

a physical copy of “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic Park Part 2: The Mayhem Continues” on a glowing amber retro cartridge; foil-embossed numbered protective cover; an exact copy of the original game manual; Double-sided poster inspired by the Jurassic Park Classic Games collection

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube

Artwork: Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, Limited Run Games