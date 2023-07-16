The space telescope has revealed stunning images of star birth

Truly touching: NASA released an incredibly beautiful photo on the occasion of the first anniversary of its James Webb space telescope. The Rho Ophiuchi Cloud – a region where stars form – can be seen about 390 light-years away.

To experience childbirth – this is something special. It is almost impossible to obtain images of the star forming region. However, the James Webb Space Telescope succeeded. The photo shows about 50 young stars.

in the video: Thousands of kilometers in size – the James Webb Space Telescope detected a giant cloud of water vapor

Stars are born on her first birthday

James Webb celebrates his birthday – and amazingly, he does. The image of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud “allows us to see a very short period in a star’s life cycle with new clarity,” explained Klaus Pontoppidan of the James Webb Telescope Program. “Our sun went through a phase like this a long time ago, and now we have the technology to see the beginning of another star’s story.”

In order to be able to take pictures of this kind at all, the James Webb telescope, which is more than one and a half million kilometers from Earth, is equipped with infrared technology. This allows it to penetrate cosmic dust clouds and capture the light from the first stars. “In just one year, the James Webb telescope has changed humanity’s view of the universe, for the first time gazing inside clouds of dust and seeing light from far corners of the universe,” said NASA CEO Bill Nelson. “Each new image is a new discovery, enabling scientists around the world to ask and answer questions they have never dreamed of before.”

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s leading space observatory. As NASA writes, Webb solves mysteries in our solar system, looks beyond distant worlds and other stars, and explores mysterious structures and the origins of the universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.