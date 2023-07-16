New driver for Arc: Intel optimized for Jagged Alliance 3 and Exoprimal

Not only does Intel’s XeSS upgrade technology leave a particularly good impression on the new (tested) Jagged Alliance 3, but so do the Arc graphics cards themselves. With a new beta driver, Intel wants to make its GPUs perform better and also provide optimizations for Capcom’s Dinosaurs -Shooter exoprimal is expected.

Arc is set to become even stronger in Jagged Alliance 3

In Editors’ First benchmarks for Jagged Alliance 3, the Arc A770 easily beats the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and even comes within striking distance of the Radeon RX 6800 XT—an impressive result, since the Arc A770 usually only beats the Radeon RX 6650 XT. AMD hasn’t released a dedicated graphics driver for the game yet, but the same goes for Nvidia and Intel; Driver version 4514 from June 27 was used in testing. And of all things, Arc GPUs are now the first to receive improvements for “Jagged Alliance 3,” as noted on Intel’s website, though the manufacturer didn’t mention any improvements or specific numbers. The same goes for Exoprimal, which was released on July 14th.

More FPS in League of Legends and 3 fixed issues

League of Legends is different. Using the DirectX 11 API, the new graphics driver 31.0.101.4575 Beta is said to increase the frame rate on Alchemist GPUs by up to 6 percent and 10 percent respectively when playing at very high graphics settings in Full HD and QHD.

League of Legends (DX11)
  • Up to 6% increase in 1080p resolution with the Very High preset
  • Up to 10% boost at 1440p with very high preset

As usual, they score Release notes Some bug fixes and most importantly unlock construction sites. Problems with Halo Infinite, Dota 2 streaming via Xsplit Broadcaster and with the Arc Dashboard have been resolved this time around.

Intel Arc & Xe 31.0.101.457 Beta Release Notes

Download on ComputerBase

As usual, the new Intel Arc & Xe graphics driver 31.0.101.4575 can be downloaded from the ComputerBase download area directly below this message. As a beta driver, it can be found in the version overview at the bottom.

The editors would like to thank community member “Pegasushunter” for pointing this out.

