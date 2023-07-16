New driver for Arc: Intel optimized for Jagged Alliance 3 and Exoprimal

Not only does Intel’s XeSS upgrade technology leave a particularly good impression on the new (tested) Jagged Alliance 3, but so do the Arc graphics cards themselves. With a new beta driver, Intel wants to make its GPUs perform better and also provide optimizations for Capcom’s Dinosaurs -Shooter exoprimal is expected.

Arc is set to become even stronger in Jagged Alliance 3

In Editors’ First benchmarks for Jagged Alliance 3, the Arc A770 easily beats the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and even comes within striking distance of the Radeon RX 6800 XT—an impressive result, since the Arc A770 usually only beats the Radeon RX 6650 XT. AMD hasn’t released a dedicated graphics driver for the game yet, but the same goes for Nvidia and Intel; Driver version 4514 from June 27 was used in testing. And of all things, Arc GPUs are now the first to receive improvements for “Jagged Alliance 3,” as noted on Intel’s website, though the manufacturer didn’t mention any improvements or specific numbers. The same goes for Exoprimal, which was released on July 14th.

More FPS in League of Legends and 3 fixed issues

League of Legends is different. Using the DirectX 11 API, the new graphics driver 31.0.101.4575 Beta is said to increase the frame rate on Alchemist GPUs by up to 6 percent and 10 percent respectively when playing at very high graphics settings in Full HD and QHD.

League of Legends (DX11) Up to 6% increase in 1080p resolution with the Very High preset

Up to 10% boost at 1440p with very high preset

As usual, they score Release notes Some bug fixes and most importantly unlock construction sites. Problems with Halo Infinite, Dota 2 streaming via Xsplit Broadcaster and with the Arc Dashboard have been resolved this time around.

Intel Arc & Xe 31.0.101.457 Beta Release Notes See also Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 smartphones to download List of fixed bugs Halo Infinite (DX12) may experience application freezing or crashing after loading into the game menu.

Dota 2 (DX11) streaming with XSplit Broadcaster may result in Game Capture mode corruption.

Arc Control may become unresponsive after a driver upgrade. The solution is to perform a clean driver installation using Display Driver Uninstaller. The list of known but still open bugs Intel Arc Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an app crash after loading to the game menu. The system may crash while waking up. You may need to cycle the system for recovery. GPU hardware acceleration for media playback and encoding may not be available with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro. Topaz Video AI may encounter errors when using some models for video enhancement. Blender 3.6 may experience application crashes during rendering operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled. Adobe After Effects may experience application crashes during rendering processes.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on some notebook systems with Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and graphics driver reinstallation may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core processor products: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may show damage to some buildings and floors during gameplay.

Intel ArcControl: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may cause multiple video files to be generated incorrectly. With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernation. You may notice a “Unable to turn off highlights” notice when Auto-Game Highlights is turned off. On-screen camera preview may persist incorrectly when switching between desktop and overlay modes. The Connector type on the DP display page may appear incorrectly when using an HDMI* display connection. You may notice the “Stream has already finished” popup after power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast on. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in beta. As such, performance and features may behave unpredictably. Intel will continue to improve the performance tuning software in future releases.



As usual, the new Intel Arc & Xe graphics driver 31.0.101.4575 can be downloaded from the ComputerBase download area directly below this message. As a beta driver, it can be found in the version overview at the bottom.

