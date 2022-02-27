There is still no information about the version

The launch of Digimon Survive has been delayed. The developers give a change of team and the associated doubts as the reason.
The basics in brief
- The start of Digimon Survive is still a long way off.
- Bandai Namco cites a change in the development team as the reason for the delay.
Launch of Digimon Survive More delay. The game is currently scheduled to start in 2022, but that’s not certain. Then It is also uncertainWhen will more information follow.
Many people probably had high hopes for this year’s Digimon Con. However, the developers have not been able to answer questions about the planned game satisfactorily for many. “We apologize once again for not providing any new information,” said Playfront Producer Kazumasa Habu.
Digimon Survive struggles with insecurity within the team
The reason for the delay is a change of development team. This has led to uncertainty and a lot of rework.
The opening film for Digimon Survive.
“thanks for the Efforts of the new development team However, now we’re back on the right track,” says Happo. You’re getting closer and closer to completing the game.
