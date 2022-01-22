OPPO Find X5 event will likely be in February

So far, February 1 was the supposed date for the presentation of the OPPO Find X5 series. However, that has now been questioned.

According to a Gsmarena insider, OPPO has already set the exact date of the Find X5 series launch event. The event is scheduled to take place in the second half of February. So far, February 1 has been assumed, but that doesn’t seem to be true. The products that will be presented include the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite, as well as the already known Find X5 Pro from the leaks. There is also talk of other products not described in detail that will be presented in parallel. The Find X5 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 2k 120HZ display and has 12GB of RAM (+3GB by default) as well as 256GB of storage. In addition, there should be many variants with backs from different materials. Among other things, one is in silver or reflective blue and the other is made of ceramic. No other details are known, but analysts suspect that some technical data will be similar to the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the top model of the subsidiary. Nothing is known about pricing and availability in Germany.

