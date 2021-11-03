GTA Trilogy – Ultimate Edition: PS5 version file size is known

As of today, it is known how much storage space “GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” will occupy on PlayStation 5. The file size is slightly smaller than that found on the Xbox Series X/S.

The “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy, which consists of three classics in revised form, will appear next week. We are talking about “GTA III”, “GTA Vice City” and “GTA San Andreas”.

Today we learned how much storage space individual PS5 versions will take up. Because the person behind the Twitter profile “PlayStation Game Size” once again announced file sizes beforehand.

The smallest logical branch is “GTA III” from 2001, which cannot keep up with its successors in terms of scope. The leading open-world game consumed exactly 5293 GB on PS5. You can see how the developers at Sony Interactive Entertainment realized the release at that time Here. PS Now subscribers can get the title by the way Download it in a month.





The version of “GTA Vice City” published in 2003 is twice the size with a file size of 10.7 GB. It is clear that the vast “GTA San Andreas” again tops that and ranks first with 22.7 GB. Compared with its predecessors, instead of only one city, players can make the fictional state of San Andreas unsafe, which consists of three cities and two natural regions.

Taken together, this makes one File size 38.74 GB. A possible first day patch might increase this number a bit. This means that much less storage space is needed than in the Xbox Series X/S. 49 GB of storage space should remain free there.

The improvements include significantly improved graphics, modern controls and a few more platform-specific options. You can learn more in the article linked below:

You can download the trilogy on November 9, two days before the official release. Available platforms include PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

🚨 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 22.679 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : November 9

🟫 Launch : November 11 🟨 #PS5 #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/xxI85rOkmS — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 3, 2021

