Nintendo puts the pirate buggy in jail

A year ago, Nintendo managed to capture the “Xecuter” hacker group for the first time, including Bowser. This now faces up to ten years in prison.
The basics in brief
It has been Nintendo for over a year Now after the cart. Gary Bowser and his “Xecuter” group illegally sell Nintendo software and mods for online games. The hacker now faces a heavy prison sentence.
4.5 million compensation for Nintendo
for the first time Legal action Lifted against the cart Passed in AprilIn this case, the US Department of Justice was also involved. It is now certain that the Nintendo hacker group will pay $4.5 million in damagesdollar He is guilty. For 52-year-old Gary Bowser, Penalty But still much higher.
As reported by PCGames, the hacker could now face up to ten years in prison. The exact sentence will be determined soon at another hearing. Bowser also faces other penalties for money laundering and other crimes.
