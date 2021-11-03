The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 folds in half and is now finally available

For the first time, a foldable smartphone is being pulled in a big way. Samsung is making this happen and I’m also switching from a traditional device to the Galaxy Z Flip3. Barely in stock for weeks, you can now order your Z Flip without waiting.

I moved in August 2021. I switched from a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to a Galaxy Z Flip3. Basically, I cut myself in half and have been a fan of foldable devices ever since. The Galaxy Z Flip3 has not been available for a long time due to delivery bottlenecks. Now you can order it directly from stock without waiting.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the third foldable phone of its kind and the horizontal foldability of this smartphone is especially practical. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and optional 128 or 256GB. When folded, the compact device presents you with a 1.9-inch external screen. When open, you look at a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 10 to 120 Hz. The dual cameras have a nominal value of 12 megapixels each. As evidenced by the product name, the Z Flip 5G is also capable. The battery capacity is 3300 mAh. The device is protected against water.

Highlights with Galaxy Z Flip3

It is not only the handy size that makes the Z Flip3 a practical device for me in everyday life, but also the small external screen, which sometimes you don’t even need to open for me. To me, the Flip is basically a lifestyle device. it is different. It has practical and elegant accessories. People are watching me when I open and close it. I spoke to and it allows me to show you how to fold the screen. The difference from previous models is the collective convenience, because this device combines the correct software and hardware functionality.

If you are wondering if you can see torsion in the screen, the answer is yes. I can feel it when I scroll across the screen. Visually, however, it is not annoying. Bright, sharp, contrast-rich and colorful OLED display. When comparing the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Flip 3, the brightness of the foldable phone is only slightly lower. no problem.

What else do I like? Why should I stay with the Galaxy Z Flip for now? Samsung’s foldable phone is waterproof for the first time. She is thin. Snapdragon 888 brings speed. The touch screen response time is great. I can take selfies with the phone off and also answer calls through the speakerphone. The fingerprint sensor is fast and at a convenient height for me, and facial unlocking works seamlessly. The only drawback? At 3300 mAh, the battery is not particularly large. Fast charging operates at a maximum of 15W.