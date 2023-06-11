PCBs can break and destroy the PCIe lanes of graphics cards

After several affected users spoke loudly via Reddit and the manufacturer’s support forum and complained that the circuit board, the so-called PCB, for their Gigabyte graphics card of the two generation Geforce RTX 4000 (“Ada Lovelace”) and Geforce RTX 3000 (“Ampere”) Affected by the crack, well-known lawyer Louis Rossmann looked at the facts and then asked the graphics card manufacturer for a statement. GIGABYTE declines any responsibility.

PCB cracks and damaged PCIe lanes

Previously, several affected users had unsuccessfully attempted to initiate an RMA via the manufacturer, as Louis Rossmann explains in a 13-minute YouTube video. The manufacturer would have refused to settle on the grounds that it was material damage. The corresponding notches are marked by the GB itself.













Source: Louis Rossmann via Wccftech











Source: Louis Rossmann via Wccftech









Like the site wccftech I first reported on a fix-it-all (“RPG”) preservation group titled “Repair Gigabyte Series 30 or 40 CrackedHe has already published a guide to fixing affected Gigabyte graphics cards. In the cases at hand, most of the PCIe lanes were damaged due to a broken graphics card board.

Cracked Gigabyte cards can seem intimidating to fix, but with the right tools and a steady hand, you may be able to bring your Gigabyte card back to life. Here is a step by step guide on how to fix a cracked PCB on the PCI-Express tab. Please note that the overall success rate of such a repair is low if not very low. Repair Preservation Kit (“RPG”)

As Louis Rossmann points out in his video, this problem – the lawyer speaks of a design flaw – has so far only occurred with Gigabyte graphics cards. Until now, it was completely incomprehensible to the affected users why the manufacturer did not provide any regulation in such cases. In addition, the affected graphics cards are very unlikely to be repaired.

Meanwhile, the problem spread more and more, and well-known tech YouTuber JayzTwoCent also commented on the problem. In his eyes, Gigabyte could soon face a number of lawsuits if the company does not quickly rethink.

Gigabyte has remained publicly silent so far

The manufacturer itself has not publicly commented on the issue and seems to want to get rid of the issue for now. It is not yet known how many users or graphics cards are affected. So PCGH will continue to monitor this issue.

