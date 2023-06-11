MorePowerTool and MoreClockTool are in for a deep dive

Radeon 6000: Breaking Driver Limits with MPT and MCT

Every experienced gamer knows how to change the performance settings in the graphics card driver or use MSI Afterburner. Ambitious overclockers or overclockers go one step further and modify or completely replace the graphics card’s BIOS. Traditionally, members of the AMD community have been busy here, as in the past decade it has been imperative to reduce the performance gap to superior Geforce counterparts in almost every card generation. Technical hurdles were not usually high, because AMD has always presented itself as the most liberal of the major manufacturers. While Nvidia stayed put, Radeon cards often allowed far-reaching tweaks to their firmware.





Those times are over since RDNA 3. AMD has built high walls around the internal software of the Radeon 7000 series – insurmountable, it seems, even for the best of society professionals. They haven’t given up yet, but as of today, if you don’t want to use a USB programmer to tune a Navi 3X card or tweak a PCB with a soldering iron, you have to rely on the sliders in the Adrenalin software.













PC Games Hardware Plus



or freedom from advertising and access to all PLUS articles (monthly subscription)







Please login to your PCGH Community account to purchase this item.

All Plus offers (monthly subscription, annual subscription, ad-free upgrades) can be found on our supporter page



The following topics can be found in the article: This is how MorePowerTool works

This is how MoreClockTool works

Prepare your savings (UV)

Setting up your game (OCUV)

Your standard setting (OCOV)

results in comparison

Tips and tools

Experimental: Secrets of the Curve

Additional: BIOS Flash 6900 XTXH See also Relaunched: Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch