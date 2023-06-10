Friday, June 10, 2023, Leo Mueller



It’s been more than three years since I founded GNU / Linux.ch. It started ambitiously, with Khalifa’s idea Pro Linux to accomplish. Not alone, but as a community, because only together can we create something so big.

During this time I experienced many funny and sometimes sad moments and wrote several hundred articles. Together with several fellow activists who gathered around the project, it became what you find today. A portal with a great community, fresh daily news and exciting articles about our favorite operating system.

But now it’s time for me to say goodbye. I leave the project in good and reliable hands. Ralph will continue to be active and Joel would like to actively support him, also with podcasts. In addition, there are core team members Fabian and our in-house programmer and author Tim who are unfortunately very rare.

Our strong editorial team will continue to do its best to keep you up to date with the latest happenings in the free software world.

For me, the farewell comes just in time for the release of the current Debian stable version Bookwork, which is also very close to my heart. with space phone I’ve been offering a lightweight one for some time mixes And as a gift I would like to offer you a replacement moon light which comes with IceWM window manager. With the required 400MB of RAM, it can still be used just fine on older devices. Like SpaceFun with the LXDE desktop, Moonlight is available as a rolling or stable release (based on Bookwork).



You will also find me in the future SpaceFun community And of course in Fediverse And I will be very happy if I meet one or the other again.

in this meaning: As long as and thanks for all the fish