December 13, 2023

Destiny 2: Get the legacy version for free now on Epic

Gilbert Cox December 13, 2023 1 min read

Epic has been teasing us for days with a “mystery game” that will be available for free next week starting today. Now the cat is out of the bag and we can look forward to the full legacy version of Destiny 2.

The only requirement for the free adventure is to have an Epic Store account and of course the base game for Destiny 2. Since the latter is free anyway, you can access a lot of content in one fell swoop.

The Legacy Edition includes the “The Witch Queen”, “Beyond Light” and “Fortress of Shadows” DLCs. So you get access to three epic campaigns, 37 exotic weapons, 15 exotic armor pieces, and the power of stasis. Until December 19 you can still get the old version for free, for which you usually have to pay 60 euros, and become a guardian yourself.

>>Top 10 Mistakes: Bad Games from Great Developers<

Destiny 2 will be replaced next Wednesday at 5pm with the next mysterious game, because Epic will no longer allow itself to be informed about it. There will be a total of 17 games up for free during the 2023 Holiday Sale. So Destiny 2 is just the beginning.

Destiny 2 – Video heralding this year’s Dawn event

The in-game Christmas event “Anbruch” is starting again in Destiny 2 this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A new Swiss instrument studies planets in distant galaxies

December 13, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

A glitch in LEGO Fortnite brings infinite experience points

December 13, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

All about Microsoft Patch Day for Windows 10/11 in December 2023

December 12, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

1 min read

Amazon is closing several stores in the US and UK

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Amazon show “The Grand Tour”: TV entertainment for special friends

December 13, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

How to be kind to yourself, according to science

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

German basketball players lose to Canada in the Super Cup

December 13, 2023 Eileen Curry