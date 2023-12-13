Destiny 2: Get the legacy version for free now on Epic

Epic has been teasing us for days with a “mystery game” that will be available for free next week starting today. Now the cat is out of the bag and we can look forward to the full legacy version of Destiny 2.

The only requirement for the free adventure is to have an Epic Store account and of course the base game for Destiny 2. Since the latter is free anyway, you can access a lot of content in one fell swoop.

The Legacy Edition includes the “The Witch Queen”, “Beyond Light” and “Fortress of Shadows” DLCs. So you get access to three epic campaigns, 37 exotic weapons, 15 exotic armor pieces, and the power of stasis. Until December 19 you can still get the old version for free, for which you usually have to pay 60 euros, and become a guardian yourself.

Destiny 2 will be replaced next Wednesday at 5pm with the next mysterious game, because Epic will no longer allow itself to be informed about it. There will be a total of 17 games up for free during the 2023 Holiday Sale. So Destiny 2 is just the beginning.