Princess Kate admits to photo manipulation

There are discussions about Princess Kate again.Photo: AP Pool/Ken Cheung

the Royal family

March 11, 2024, 11:45 am March 11, 2024 at 11:58 am

Update from March 11, 11:43 a.m.: Princess Kate admitted to doctoring the photo. On Monday, she posted a statement on her and William's official Instagram accounts, in which she apologized to everyone for the confusion: “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I would like to apologize for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday.”

Photo: Instagram/princeandprincessofoils

The palace embarrasses itself: the new photo of Kate raises alarm

First report for March 11: There has been a lot of mystery surrounding Princess Kate for weeks. She underwent abdominal surgery in January, and the 42-year-old has been in hiding since then. Speculation abounds on social media, especially since the exact reason for this measure has not been announced.

Over the weekend, the Palace apparently wanted to put the rumors to rest and released a new photo of the Princess of Wales with her three children. However, royal fans noticed several contradictions. Now many photo agencies have reacted radically.

I remembered the image of Princess Kate

Mother's Day in the United Kingdom is celebrated on the fourth Sunday before Easter. To celebrate this occasion, a new photo was published on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, showing a beaming Kate with her three children, Louis, George and Charlotte.

Watson is now on WhatsApp Now on Whatsapp and Instagram: update your Watson! We will take care of you ! We will take care of you Here on WhatsApp With today's Watson highlights. Just once a day – no spam, no blah, just seven links. a promise! Do you prefer to be updated on Instagram? here You can find our streaming channel.

However, several details indicate that the recording could have been edited. For example, part of the zipper on Kate's jacket appears to be missing. The fabric and waistband of Charlotte's jacket are also inappropriate. On top of that, it gives the impression that one of Louis's fingers has been cut off. The boy's crossed fingers pose looks a bit unnatural anyway.

Now many news agencies are starting to back down. The American Associated Press said, on Sunday evening, that the source appeared to have manipulated the photo “in a way that does not meet the photographic standards set by the Associated Press.” Reuters also withdrew the image.

On the other hand, the British news agency PA did not withdraw the photo, but stated that it had urgently requested an explanation from Kensington Palace. However, it is very rare for an image to make such waves.

Kate's photo continues to spread on Instagram

There is no doubt that the royal family did themselves no favors by publishing it. In fact, people should calm down, now everything points to a PR disaster. So far, the palace has remained silent about the possibility of fraud in the photo.

What's even more surprising is that the photo post could still be seen on William and Kate's official Instagram channel on the morning of March 11. The many critical comments below are immediately noticeable, including speculation about the potential use of AI. Others believe it must be an old photo, perhaps taken before Kate's operation.

Last January, the palace said there would be no further news about Kate unless significant new circumstances emerged. The princess is not scheduled to appear in public until after Easter.