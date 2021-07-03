Amid a travel boom on the Fourth of July, these overseas destinations are opening up to American tourists

Despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Americans are expected to travel in droves this weekend to celebrate the federal holiday commemorating the United States’ Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Residents who trust the authorities to allow outdoor gatherings are open to celebrate The weekend of July 4th.

However, in transit hubs and in many commercial and public transportation networks, face masks are required for all passengers, including those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that air travel to some holiday hotspots within the country has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, increasing pressure on authorities to enforce the mask mandate. Aside from traveling within the US, Americans will also travel abroad as more countries are now opening up to boost tourism.

Here are some of the most popular destinations for Americans:

Europe

EU Digital Covid certification was introduced on 1 July to facilitate travel for fully vaccinated people. Travelers who have recently taken a negative PCR test or recovered from Covid-19 can take advantage of the “vaccine corridor,” which allows people to bypass quarantine and move around the building more freely.

Switzerland and Sweden were added to the list of countries that opened their borders to travelers from the United States this week. Spain has even abandoned the compulsory vaccination of American tourists, which means that unvaccinated travelers can visit the European country without being quarantined.

Africa

Mauritius has launched the first phase of a multi-stage reopening plan that will allow vaccinated people to enter the island from July 15. Quarantine is almost complete.

Asia Pacific

The United States is included in the list of countries where travelers are allowed to have a quarantine-free flight in Thailand under the “Phuket Sandbox” program. But instead of being quarantined in a government-approved hotel or facility, tourists must stay within the confines of the popular holiday island of Phuket for 14 days to reach the rest of Thailand.

South america

Guided tours on the famous Inca Trail in Peru, which ends in Machu Picchu, will resume from July 15. Adventure Tour tickets are on sale for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic was announced last year. Mainland Ecuador is again open to foreign tourists.

Australia

Australia has tightened border restrictions amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases believed to be caused by a highly transmissible delta type.