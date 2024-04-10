When will his next visit to England be?

Prince Harry spent just one day in England to attend his father's coronation. But his next visit will not take long.

It looks like Prince Harry will be returning to England next month. The 38-year-old wants to give evidence against the publisher of the Mirror tabloid by June at the latest. As plaintiff, he accuses him of illegally collecting information about him. The trial begins on Wednesday and is expected to last seven weeks.

But as the Mirror of All Places reports, Harry is also planning a longer stay in his homeland in the summer, as he has already informed the royal family. But hardly a joyful meeting with the royal family.

There is currently little harmony between him, his father, Charles, and his brother, William. The relationship between the royal family and the prince, who lives in the United States, is tense. Harry has primarily attacked Prince William and his stepmother Queen Camilla in his autobiography “Reserve,” a Netflix documentary, and in interviews.

28 hours and 42 minutes in England

For months, the British press speculated about whether Harry would travel from the United States to Great Britain for his father's coronation. But he was there, albeit very briefly. As reported by the Daily Mail, exactly 28 hours and 42 minutes.

He has now been reunited with his family in California. It is not yet clear whether his wife, Megan, and their two children will accompany him on the trip to England in the summer. See also Elections in the United Kingdom: Merkel insists on adhering to the Brexit schedule

But the journey could be more extensive. Harry wants to visit organizations he works with or worked with in his previous role as a senior royal. He also wanted to meet friends back home.

“I really look forward to it every year.”

He himself gave a clear indication of his upcoming visit home. Because Prince Harry may come to the WellChild Awards in England. “Every year I really look forward to meeting the honorees and raising awareness of this amazing charity,” he said in a video for the organization in February.

For more than 15 years he has been a patron of the association, which honors seriously ill children and youth who inspire others, as well as those who care for seriously ill friends and siblings.

Harry and Meghan also wanted to participate in the WellChild Awards ceremony on September 8, 2022, but then the Queen died that day and they canceled the ceremony. This year's date is not yet publicly known.

Visits to England are rare