Thanks to her famous mother: a six-year-old girl is storming the American charts and setting records

At just six years old, Rumi Carter is now the youngest act to ever chart on the US top singles charts. She stole her sister, Blue Ivy Carter, of all people on record. How is this possible? The mother of the two is Beyoncé Knowles.

Rumi Carter outperforms her older sister. In March, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter,” and her first nationwide album. She plays her youngest daughter: Rumi sings with her in the song “Hami”. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100. This makes the six-year-old, who also has a twin brother, the youngest artist ever to appear on the top US singles charts.

The song featuring Rumi as a guest debuted at number 42 on the charts. The ranking is based on airplay, streaming and sales numbers. In its first week of release, “Protector” has already achieved 11.3 million streams in the United States. Never before has such a young artist achieved such numbers in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

However, the record remains in the family: Rumi's sister Blue Ivy previously held the record as the youngest artist on the Hot 100. She made her debut in 2019 at the age of seven on the song “Brown Skin Girl” from the album The Lion King: The Gift . The LP was a collaboration between her mother Beyonce, SAINt JHN and Wizkid. The song featuring Blue Ivy peaked at number 76 on the Hot 100.

Beyoncé also broke records again

Rumi's record isn't the only one broken by the “Cowboy Carter” album. The LP went straight to number one on the top country albums chart. Beyoncé is the first black singer to achieve this. Spotify also announced that the country album became the most streamed album in a single day of the year so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The album also debuted on Amazon Music. It received the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist in the streaming platform's history. This makes Beyoncé's eighth album her most successful album to date. The American worked in the film “Cowboy Carter” for five years. The record was released on March 29 and contains 27 songs, including collaborations with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.