USA: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Gelsenkirchen

The US primary election campaign is a big topic on late-night shows. Moderator Jimmy Kimmel addressed a statement Donald Trump made about Taylor Swift — and spoke about the German city.

The city of Gelsenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia has arrived on the popular American late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Host Jimmy Kimmel addressed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement on his show a few days ago.

Kimmel recently stated that he is more famous than Taylor Swift, and that his followers are more loyal than the singer's. Unlike Trump's rallies, SWIFT's tickets are not free. The supervisor said people paid hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars to see them – and not just in the United States of America.

“Maybe there is no Gelsenkirchen.”

He then addressed Trump directly: “How popular are you in Tokyo and in Singapore? How famous are you in Gelsenkirchen, Germany?” There, Swift will perform there over three evenings in July 2024 in the Veltins Arena, which has a capacity of more than 62,000 spectators. “This is despite the fact that no one has ever heard of the city of Gelsenkirchen, Germany. He might not even exist,” Kimmel quipped.

The moderator also said: If Swift had asked her fans to storm the US Capitol, they would have been successful and would now be running the country. Trump supporters violently stormed the Congress building in January 2021. The former president had previously incited his supporters during a speech and claimed that the election victory had been stolen from him through fraud.

Swift supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, and has since repeatedly urged her fans to vote. Regarding Swift's possible appearance at the Super Bowl on February 12, Republicans fear that the pop singer will exploit the event to campaign for Biden and his Democrats.





