Announcement: Rosenheim: Sontowski & Partner rents out hotel in LOKHFEN to Premier Inn | Message

The British hotel chain will operate a premium budget hotel with 145 rooms. On the site in Mnchener Strasse, a mixed-use urban neighborhood with a total area of ​​31,500 square meters will be built by the end of 2023. S&P Commercial Development received a building permit for commercial development this week.Here you will find more news and the general area for alternative investments.

Would you like to receive exciting information on the topic of alternative investments on a regular basis? Sign up for our newsletter here:

To the newsletter

With the conclusion of the contract, about 60 percent of the total commercial area of ​​about 19,100 square meters was leased in LOKHFEN. “Rosenheim can be convinced twice as a hotel location due to its proximity to Munich and a popular tourist destination,” says Sven Sontowski, Managing Partner at S&P Commercial Development. “With Premier Inn, we are acquiring a hotel company that is dynamically growing as a tenant of LOKHFE.” Premier Inn from UK and part of Whitbread PLC listed hospitality company. Premier Inn currently operates 23 hotels in Germany and has 70 locations across the country.“Mixed-use ventures are a successful future model for Premier Inn and LOKHFE as a prime example. So I am very excited to be a part of this exciting development in S&P Commercial Development,” said Tom Goldscheider, Senior Acquisition Manager at Premier Inn. “It is now clear that attractive destinations for leisure and business travelers can pass through the crisis better than sites that rely primarily on business travelers and conference tourism. Rosenheim scores in both areas: the picturesque Old Town, Chimzei and Chimgao. A popular destination for year-round tourists Because there are many hidden heroes in the region, we expect many business travelers. ”LOKHFE includes a total of 10,800 square meters of office space and 2,200 square meters of retail space. The group is completed with 145 hotel rooms, 142 student apartments, about 40 apartments suitable for the elderly, 69 care apartments, in addition to 300 square meters of catering and services. The quarter is realized as a joint venture between three partners. While S&P Commercial Development is responsible for public concept and commercial development, Sontowski & Partner BayernCare’s investment implements care and living for the elderly, and residential developer Instone Real Estate is implementing 142 student apartments in the neighborhood.With this Premier Inn, a fourth tenant has already been confirmed in the commercial part of Lokhfe. In addition, the transition to credit reform and service company is made at the German level. The 2,200 square meter retail space will be leased by EDEKA Sdbayern, who will take over the local supply for the quarter and will also operate a bakery café. At the start of construction, about 60 percent of the commercial space has already been rented out.Due to its proximity to the main train station and central bus station, the area has a very good PNV connection. Munich city center can be reached in 35 minutes by train. Rosenheim’s pedestrian area is only a few minutes’ walk away.

The latest news on alternative investments is provided by freelance journalist Uli Richter. The service provider asserts that the messages are formulated in accordance with the journalistic care duties, in particular the duty of honest reporting in addition to the required experience, care and conscience.

Image sources: AIF