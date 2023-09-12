Power outage in Steinhöring currently on 12 September 2023: These disturbances exist

On Tuesday morning, there was a power outage in the Steinhöring area of ​​zip code 85643. Other parts of the area are also currently affected by power grid outages. You can read all the information about the power outage in Steinhöring today and what to do now here on news.de

Faults and maintenance in the Steinhöring stream

There are currently several registered reports for the city of Steinhöring, according to the portal Rumpfauskunft.de. 6 Errors are handled by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. The city of Steinhöring is located in the state of Bavaria, where homes lose electricity for only 9 minutes on average per year. The electricity grid throughout Germany is highly resistant to outages. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage problems. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Steinhöring on September 12, 2023

location turmoil ever since Fixed expected Unterer Steinweg, Krais, Steinhüring September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am undefined Am Waldchen, Niederaltmansberg, Steinhornung September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am undefined Krais, Steinhoring, Steinhoring September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am September 12, 2023, 5:50 p.m Winkel, Steinhoring, Steinhoring September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am undefined Axle, Steinhoring, Steinhoring September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am September 12, 2023, 5:50 p.m Zeising, Abersdorf, Steinhorng September 12, 2023 at 11:23 am September 12, 2023, 5:50 p.m

(Last updated: September 12, 2023 at 5:55 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Steinhöring: Who can I contact in the event of a power outage?

You should of one Power outage If you are affected, first keep calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can find error information from the network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Rules of conduct in the event of a major power outage

A major power outage can occur at any time and result in prolonged power outages. Therefore, it is important to prepare for such a situation and know how to act. First, you must remain calm and find out the reason for the power outage. It is advisable to create emergency supplies of food, water and medicine in order to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-operated radio can also be useful. It is important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before there is a risk of complete failure. If possible, consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. In the event of a power outage, you must follow the codes of conduct of the local authorities and adhere to the instructions. Call police and fire department numbers only in extreme emergencies. On the other hand, it is recommended to inform neighbors and friends and support each other. With some simple precautions and etiquette, you can prepare for a major power outage and minimize the impact.

Frequent supply interruptions

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

