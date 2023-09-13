Current power outage in Göttingen on 13 September 2023: Current disturbances in the electricity grid

In Göttingen, power was cut off in the western Bahnhof district in the early hours of Tuesday morning. All information about the power outage in Göttingen, which has been in place since 12 September 2023, and where you can get help, can be found here on news.de

If the light suddenly goes out, it is often due to a power grid outage. Image: Adobe Stock/Stegraphics

Breakdowns and maintenance in Göttingen currently

There is currently a report on the city of Göttingen, according to the Rumpfauskunft.de portal. The responsible electricity supplier EAM Netz GmbH reports an outage in the supply area. Power supply problems occur for only 10 minutes per year in an average home in Lower Saxony. Most often we are talking about very localized low voltage disorders. The German electricity grid generally works very well, and this also applies to Göttingen. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Göttingen on September 13, 2023

Currently, network issues extend across the region Bahnhofsallee: Lokhallee (within a radius of about 500 metres) in Bahnhof-West, Weststadt, Göttingen (postal code 37081, Göttingen district). Unfortunately, there is no detailed information about this from the responsible network manager EAM Netz GmbH. The difficulties were known as early as September 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM, although no residents explicitly reported the power outage. A team of technicians are currently fixing the cause and the restoration should happen as quickly as possible.

(Last updated: September 13, 2023 at 3:06 am)

Reporting a power outage in Göttingen: How do I know who is responsible for reporting my fault?

What you should know: In most cases, a power outage is not an emergency. Call the police or fire department emergency numbers only in emergency situations. Instead, first try to find out if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your electricity network operator’s crash reporting page and report your incident there.

You can find the EAM Netz troubleshooting hotline here.

Are you also affected by major disturbances?

A major power outage can occur at any time and result in prolonged power outages. Therefore, it is important to prepare for such a situation and know how to act. First, you must remain calm and find out the reason for the power outage. It is advisable to create emergency supplies of food, water and medicine in order to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-operated radio can also be useful. It is important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before there is a risk of complete failure. If possible, consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. In the event of a power outage, you must follow the codes of conduct of the local authorities and adhere to the instructions. Call police and fire department numbers only in extreme emergencies. On the other hand, it is recommended to inform neighbors and friends and support each other. With some simple precautions and etiquette, you can prepare for a major power outage and minimize the impact.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid failures

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Energy crisis: Germany’s concerns about electricity supply

Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data.

