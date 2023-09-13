Meghan creates a strange moment during Harry’s visit to Germany

Meghan will come to Dusseldorf later.Photo: Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is currently in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games. The sporting event is scheduled to continue until September 16. In Germany, his inaugural speech sparked thunderous applause. “There are countless ways to deal with your life and open your hearts,” the 38-year-old said on stage. He even appeared in ZDF’s “Sportstudio”. He thanked them there for the “warm reception.”

While Harry is enjoying the big event, Meghan has yet to be photographed alongside him. In contrast to the prince, his wife will not be there from the beginning, but will join later, according to the press office for the event.

Megan arrives in Germany

On Tuesday afternoon, the time came: just before 4 p.m., the Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany and her plane landed at Düsseldorf Airport. as “pictureAccording to reports, Meghan wore sunglasses when she arrived and had her hair up into a bun. After landing, the Duchess got into the car and, according to the report, went directly to her husband.

But before traveling to Germany, she quickly headed to another destination in the USA that was less royal.

Megan goes to a burger restaurant

Various media such asthe people“or”daily Mail“She has now posted a photo of Meghan showing her at her adopted home in Montecito in parallel with Harry’s stay in Germany. The photo shows Meghan visiting a drive-thru of a popular fast food chain in California. By the way, she is sitting behind the wheel of her Range Rover, which costs more than $100,000.

The 42-year-old tied her hair into a braid and wore large sunglasses. She appears in the picture smiling, with a friend sitting next to her. While the staff prepares your order, you patiently wait for your food. However, it is not known exactly what Meghan ordered. The couple has been interested in In-N-Out Burgers in the past. This is what Megan once said in an interview with “diverse“The necklace was her husband’s favorite.”

The Duchess of Sussex also explained: “There’s one road halfway between Los Angeles and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to drive through and surprise them. They know our system.” Harry also went into rapture and said: “the people“: “In-N-Out is the best!” He also noted: “Meg gets a cheeseburger and fries with a side of jalapenos. “I’ll just stick to the ketchup and special sauce.”