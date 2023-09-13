Disney is animating the entire toy live as a Toy Story event

USA/London – When the NFL plays in London on October 1, entertainment company Disney will be treating its young viewers in particular to a very special show.
Given the time difference, the match on the island – which starts in the afternoon – is ideal for the Sunday morning program in the USA.
When the Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium at 3:30pm in Germany, it’s 9:30am on the East Coast of America.
Both Disney+ and the company’s in-house sports streaming channel ESPN+ are showing the meet in a way that kids and “the whole family” have never seen before — at least for U.S. citizens.
As a live-action Toy Story animated film adapted to resemble the popular Disney/Pixar series.
All players from both teams are represented in games from Andy’s childhood room. Andy is the little boy from the film series who has all of the main character’s toys come to life.
An NFL for children is also being prepared in Germany
“Every run, pass and score” must be visible to viewers. Not only does it have a London atmosphere, but it’s as if the characters were competing against each other in a children’s cartoon room – as is the basis of the Toy Story films.
It appears that a separate short film has already been prepared for the halftime show, in which the motorcycle-riding supporting character from Toy Story 4, Duke Cabook, will play the lead role.
It is not known whether the movie’s characters Buzz and Woody will also appear. However, it is expected that American audiences will also be able to see these favorites in the live sports adaptation event.
the National Football League It has been trying more and more to attract young viewers for several years Football Inspires. That’s why in Germany it’s also called “”TOGGO landing“She showed her special form for the sport.
