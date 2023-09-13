Disney is animating the entire toy live as a Toy Story event

USA/London – When the NFL plays in London on October 1, entertainment company Disney will be treating its young viewers in particular to a very special show.

On October 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars (left) will take on the Atlanta Falcons in London. There is a very special TV event about this in the USA. (Archive) © SAM GREENWOOD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP



Given the time difference, the match on the island – which starts in the afternoon – is ideal for the Sunday morning program in the USA.

When the Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium at 3:30pm in Germany, it’s 9:30am on the East Coast of America.

Both Disney+ and the company’s in-house sports streaming channel ESPN+ are showing the meet in a way that kids and “the whole family” have never seen before — at least for U.S. citizens.

Disney+

As a live-action Toy Story animated film adapted to resemble the popular Disney/Pixar series.

All players from both teams are represented in games from Andy’s childhood room. Andy is the little boy from the film series who has all of the main character’s toys come to life.