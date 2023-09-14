Payne Power Outage Currently on September 14, 2023: Power outage? this is the reason

Power was out in the Peine area of ​​Clauen Township Wednesday afternoon. You can read all the news about the power outage in Peine since September 13, 2023 and where to find help here on news.de

Good emergency preparedness is worth its weight in gold for those affected by power outages. Image: Adobe Stock / Mediterraneo

Breakdowns and maintenance at Bain currently

On average, German residents enjoy a constant supply of electricity all but a few minutes of the year. Known faults are often called low voltage faults in one or a few households. For example, failures are not the norm in the city of Bain in Lower Saxony, but they can always happen temporarily. At the moment, Peine’s Fehlauskunft.de portal is reporting the defect for which network operator Avacon AG is responsible. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Peine on September 14, 2023

Area residents have been affected by a power outage since September 13, 2023 at 2:55 p.m. Peiner Landstraße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Clauen, Hohenhameln, Peine (postal code 31249, Peine district). Potential failures have been identified so far. The responsible electricity grid operator Avacon AG does not disclose any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions for those affected until approximately 2:40 am.

(Last updated: September 14, 2023 at 2:45 am)

Reporting a power outage in Peine: How to contact your network operator

What you should know: In most cases, a power outage is not an emergency. Call the police or fire department emergency numbers only in emergency situations. Instead, first try to find out if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your electricity network operator’s crash reporting page and report your incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your Avacon contact person.

These things at home make time without electricity easier

It never hurts to have certain things at home in case of an emergency. Here you will find an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Flashlight/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

If necessary, emergency generator

Replacement batteries/rechargeable batteries/power bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Non-perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood/Coal/Oil/Gasoline

Cooling box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

Trash bags

Cash stock

Frequent supply outages

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

Also interesting: Energy crisis in Germany: what are the consequences of an electricity disaster?

Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data.

