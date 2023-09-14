The new “Mami Wata” in cinema: who is there? All actors and their roles at a glance

“Mami Wata” is a drama from France starring Evelyn Elie Goheen, Uzoamaka Anyonoh and Emeka Amakize. Find out more about the theatrical release and the cast and crew of the film here.

The most important facts about the movie “Mami Wata” at a glance:

Cinema release: 01/11/2024

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Types: Drama, fantasy, thriller

“Mami Wata” Cast: Who’s Playing Who?

The lead roles are Evelyne Ily Juhen as Prisca, Uzoamaka Aniunoh as Zinwe and Emeka Amakeze as Jasper.

Actors of the movie “Mami Wata” and their roles at a glance:

Evelyn Ellie Goheen as Prisca

Uzoamaka Aniunoh as Zinwe

Emeka Amakis as Jasper

Rita Edochie as Mama Effie

Kelechi Odigbe as Gabi

Bone as strong as Eru

Tim Ebuka as Moses

Sofiath Sani as Alima

David Avinsin Oparaike as Aja

Hedaya Ibrahim in an initial role

Mona Lisa Stephen as Binty

Clinton Ofunda as Barman

Film crew of “Mami Wata”

The production companies for the film, which was shot in France, Nigeria and the United Kingdom, were Fiery film Inc., Ifind Pictures, Guguru Studios and PalmWine Media. responsible for direction He is CJ “Fiery” Obasi. to work on Script CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi has been signed. to Music and sound Tunde Jegede (the original music composer) was officiating.

Cinema release of “Mami Wata”

The film “Mami Wata” is scheduled to be shown in Germany on Thursday, January 11, 2024 Cinemas. The duration of the film is 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Tips for movie lovers: 5 films that received the highest ratings, such as “Mami Wata”

Did you like this movie and would you like nominations for movies similar to “Mami Wata”? Based on the genres and associated keywords, we can also recommend the following movies:

Movie title classification Species shop 7.8 Drama film, romantic film Ponyo – Great adventure by sea 7.7 Animation, fantasy, family The lighthouse 7.5 Drama, fantasy, thriller, horror Kiriko and the witch 7.3 Fantasy, adventure, animation, family Peter Pan 7.2 Animation, family, adventure, fantasy

+++ Editorial note: This text is based on current project data Movie database (TMDb) Automatically generated. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

He follows News.de Already in Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest And Youtube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

rouge/news.de