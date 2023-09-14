Princess Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden

the Royal family
Princess Madeleine and her family currently live in the United States of America.
Princess Madeleine and her family arrived in Stockholm to celebrate the 50th anniversary of King Carl Gustav’s accession to the throne. The big celebrations begin tomorrow, Friday.
Members of the Swedish royal family come together to celebrate the king’s 50th anniversary on the throne
The new school year of their children – Princess Leonor, Prince Nicola and Princess Adrienne – began there. The plan was actually for the family of five to turn their backs on the United States this year and return to Sweden. However, the move has been postponed until next year. The reason for the delay is that they need more time to plan.
This was planned for the jubilee of the throne
A newspaper spokeswoman said it was now a good opportunity to join in the celebrations together in Stockholm. It’s a “unique and big anniversary.” Plans include a march through Stockholm followed by a speech to the people and an anniversary concert with famous artists. There are also concerts, banquets and other receptions, some very formal, some of a private nature. Download on the evening before the Jubilee of the Throne
The festive show will be shown across Stockholm live on Erste on September 16 from 2:15pm to 3:35pm. A comprehensive review of the entire celebrations marking the Jubilee of the Swedish Throne will be available in a special broadcast on ZDF in the evening (from 7:25 p.m.).
