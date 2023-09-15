With Spike in the lead role: Cult’s “Buffy” series gets a radio play successor

James Marsters has joined the cast as William “Spike” Pratt in Season 2 of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” © Getty Images / Free Photographer

From 1997 to 2003, Sarah Michelle Gellar fought against evil as the vampire hunter Buffy. After 20 years, the chain got a new branch. There are also some original cast.

More news about movies and series

20 years after the end of the hit series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, fans can now look forward to a sequel to the radio hit. Audiobook service Audible announced the production of “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story” with some former actors and actresses in mid-October.

The original cast includes James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Emma Caulfield Ford (Anya Jenkins) and Danny Strong (Jonathan Levinson).

Spike now fights evil in the Los Angeles subway

The story takes place ten years after the last episode of “Buffy” in 2003. The focus is now on the rebellious vampire Spike, portrayed by Marsters, who is working undercover in the Los Angeles subway. In a statement, Marsters announced “a journey full of horror, emotion and nonsense.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has been a huge hit since 1997 Sarah Michelle Gellar She played the lead role in the United States and was also seen in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The series revolves around Buffy, a vampire hunter with mysterious powers who fights dark forces with her friends. (dpa/anc)

© EPA

