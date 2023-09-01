Power outage in Barsenhausen currently on 1 September 2023: These disturbances exist

On Friday morning, there was a power outage in the town of Barsenhausen, located in zip code area 30890. You can find out all the reports related to the power outage in the town of Barsenhausen today, by contacting us here at news.de

Symbol: Beware of power outages in your area. Photo: Image Alliance/DPA | Daniel Karman

Breakdowns and maintenance in Barsenhausen are up to date

Parsenhausen is a city in the federal state of Lower Saxony, where households live without electricity for an average of only 10 minutes per year. Also in all other federal states, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases, there are “only” very limited low-voltage faults locally. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Barsenhausen, Stadt. The responsible electricity company Avacon AG accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbances are currently occurring in Barsenhausen on September 1, 2023

in the display area Pappelstraße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Langreder, Barsinghausen, Barsinghausen, city (postal code 30890, Hannover district) From the Avacon AG operator there is a temporary error. The problems have been here since today, 10:05 AM. The cause is currently being investigated and is expected to continue until approximately 6:10 p.m.

(Last updated: September 1, 2023 at 6:12 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Barsenhausen: How do I know the correct point of contact to report my fault?

If you are affected by a power outage, first stay calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to an overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Avacon troubleshooting hotline here.

What is the situation with the German electricity grid?

The German electricity grid is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is needed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for national distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tennet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW. in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to low-voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are mostly only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least prone to blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: What you can do against power outages

+++ Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

