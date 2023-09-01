Once again, no post-match interviews: MLS issues statement on Lionel Messi’s alleged rule violation

It is standard practice in Major League Soccer for all players to give interviews after the final whistle. Messi once again failed to do so.

What happened? Lionel Messi did not give any interviews after Inter Miami’s 0-0 MLS draw against Nashville. This actually violates NBA rules. The Argentine is unlikely to face a penalty kick.

What is the background? In Major League Soccer, as in other major sports leagues in the United States, all players must be available for interviews after a 15-minute recovery period after league matches. Messi did not do so after his first appearance against the New York Red Bulls (2-0), and he did not speak to media representatives after the 0-0 draw against Nashville.

Messi, who does not speak English fluently, has answered reporters’ questions only once since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Miami: At a press conference, the Argentine was supported by a translator.

reaction: Typically, Major League Soccer penalizes a player who is not available for interviews. But Messi is not threatened with any sanctions. Because in a statement from the league that Miami Herald The statement read: “There was a misunderstanding regarding media access to Lionel Messi. He did not violate any rules regarding media cooperation in Major League Soccer.”

According to MLS, there are considerations to change the rules for working with journalists. But these plans were already in place before Messi moved to the United States.

Pictures for news:

GT (c) Getty Images GT

What then? Messi and Inter Miami face Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Anticipation in California for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s guest appearance is high, and ticket prices are also high.