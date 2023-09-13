Panasonic Lumix G9II: flagship MFT with phase AF and video power

It’s been a while since Panasonic introduced the Lumix G9 in November 2017 as the new top model for photo professionals, positioning the camera more clearly in the photo range than the Lumix GH5, which was billed as a hybrid photo and video tool.

The successor to the Lumix G9II (DC-G9M2), launched now, comes long after the current Lumix GH6, introduced in March 2022, and represents, according to Panasonic, the new flagship of Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds (MFT) series. As a reminder: when When it comes to system cameras, Panasonic differentiates between the “Lumix G” series, which by Micro Four Thirds (MFT) standards has a small Four Thirds format image sensor and a Miro Four on which a third lens is mounted, while models with a full format sensor and L mount make up the “Lumix” series G”.

G9II – the new flagship Ahoy

The new Lumix G9II (DC-G9M2) is equipped with a new 25.2MP sensor and is the first camera in the G series to feature phase detection AF (PDAF) technology for fast autofocus. As with the Lumix S5II full-format camera with PDAF, Panasonic is now catching up with other camera brands in terms of core AF technology for its MFT cameras.

With the G9II, Panasonic promises to deliver the best image quality and rich colors straight from the camera to meet the growing need for creative, high-quality photos and videos.

Additionally, the new camera offers a high-speed burst mode that helps ensure those crucial moments are always captured. With its compact and lightweight lens, the G9II also ensures maximum mobility and flexibility, a general plus point for equipment based on the Micro Four Thirds standard.

The new 25.2MP Live MOS image sensor and image processor produce excellent quality images with rich, natural colours, while Phase Hybrid AF enables precise autofocus and fast tracking of moving subjects. Plus, continuous shooting at up to 60 fps in AFC mode and pre-recording (*1) ensures the decisive moment is always captured, even with dynamically moving subjects. (In pre-burst mode, images are actually taken continuously before the shutter is released and constantly replaced by new images, so that by pressing it you can also save some images before the shutter is released and thus obtain recordings of a decisive moment

Lmix’s popular image stabilization system has been further improved. It combines 8-stage BIS (Body Image Stabilizer)2, 7.5-stage dual 5-axis IS *3 and advanced active IS for particularly efficient video image stabilization. Together, these features provide greater support for mobile photography of dynamic scenes that were previously difficult to achieve.

In addition, creative people can create new photo styles and their own look with the new “LEICA Monochrom” and “RECHTZEIT LUTs”.

With this next-generation mirrorless digital camera, Panasonic aims to meet the needs of creatives looking for creative expression that transcends the boundaries of photography and video.

Main features of G9II:

New image sensor with integrated PDAF: Equipped with a new sensor, new processor and Phase Hybrid AF for outstanding photographic performance and fast response times

New 25.2MP Live MOS sensor for high resolution and fast response times (13+ stops4 V-Log/V-Gamut, Dynamic Range Boost)5

A new processor creates natural 3D images with textures and ensures high-speed processing of high-bitrate videos

Using new AI-powered recognition technology (developed using deep learning technology) for real-time AF detection, which now also detects cars, motorcycles and animal eyes, improving subject recognition accuracy

Fast continuous shooting and efficient image stabilization: The camera delivers advanced high-speed performance to ensure that decisive moments are always captured

60fps continuous shooting in AFC mode and enhanced buffer memory for three-second continuous shooting to capture targeted moments

Pre-burst recording 1, which starts up to 1.5 seconds before the shutter release and can capture approximately 113 consecutive shots

Best image stabilization system with 8-stops2 BIS (Body Image Stabilization), 7.5-stops3 5-axis Dual IS, with perspective distortion correction for video and advanced Active IS

High-action camera system with compact, light and versatile “Lumix G” series lenses.

New modes for creative photography

Real-time LUT functionality to design your own custom colors and looks using LUT files

Improved monochrome mode with newly added LEICA Monochrom for deep black and white contrasts

100MP handheld mode and live view composite mode to expand your photography possibilities

Versatile video function for high-quality movies

4:2:0 10-bit 5.8K (4:3) full-sensor recording/5.7K (17:9) allows flexible cropping options for various social media formats

4:2:0 10-bit C4K/4K (DCI 4K or Cine 4K and 4K-UHD) 120p/100p enables slow motion videos

Apple ProRes6 Video, which delivers high image quality with low compression, reduces the load on the computer during post-production and enables non-linear editing without transcoding, simplifying your workflow from start to finish.

Recording and playback using an external SSD via USB is supported

Active IS technology corrects camera shake when shooting while moving

Accessories: DMW-BG1 vertical battery handle

Panasonic is introducing a new battery grip that features an 8-way joystick on the back and is compatible with the Lumix G9II and the already available full-frame Lumix models S5II and S5IIX.

Prices and availability

The Panasonic Lumix G9II (DC-G9M2) MFT camera and optional battery grip will be available from November 2023. The “Panasonic DMW-BG1E” grip is available for CHF 349. The G9II is offered individually, i.e. a camera body without a lens, and in two camera lens kits with a cheap and bright 12-60mm standard zoom, which corresponds to the 24-120mm zoom in 35mm terms.

Camera body without lens: DC-G9M2E For 1,899 Swiss francs.

For 1,899 Swiss francs. Kit with Lumix G Vario 12-60mm (H-FS12060E): DC-G9M2ME For 2099 Swiss francs.

For 2099 Swiss francs. Kit with Leica 12-60mm (H-ES12060E): DC-G9M2LE’s 2499 Swiss francs.-

More information

Panasonic Lumix DC-9M2 (product page)

Panasonic Lumix G cameras (overview page)

Panasonic Switzerland

Grand Street 12

CH-6343 Red Cross (ZG)