Bandai Namco produces new content and new free content • JPGAMES.DE

Supersonic warrior Dispo has joined the heroic ranks of Pride Troopers of Universe 11! When it comes to speed, no other warrior can match the Dispo – even the light itself stays in the dust!

Dispo has a wide range of attacks. His Awakened Ability, Supersonic Mode, increases his movement speed and enables certain attacks, but at the cost of constantly draining his ki.

In addition, new free content awaits. Capsule Corporation has a new amulet, Icarus. Featured as the winner of a fan vote. Two new characters are waiting for you in Hero Colosseum: In addition to Dispo, there is also Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-). The latter is already Another playable character announced in Summer DLC.

Since the beginning of November, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has become Legendary Pack 2 With 4 new characters and a free update. It was recently reported that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 It has sold more than eight million copies worldwide she has. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was originally released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A port to the Nintendo Switch was followed in 2017.

Artwork: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Bandai Namcodips