pCloud: Cloud storage from Switzerland is 75% cheaper on Valentine’s Day

We have introduced pCloud to you many times and there are many aspects that speak in favor of pCloud. It is a Switzerland-based company, fully operating in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). You can specify that your data should only be backed up on servers in the European Union – the servers are located in Luxembourg. Accordingly, no data is stored on US servers, although this option is also available. All data is always sent in encrypted form, and it is also stored in encrypted form on servers.

The data can be recalled, uploaded and downloaded from all popular devices, there are also corresponding applications available in the iOS and Android stores. There is no download limit, and practical functions are available, including powerful search, various filter options, sharing options, password protection, and more.

If you want to avoid recurring payments and want to store your data in the EU, pCloud is the right choice.

