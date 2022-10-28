This brings the new server generation

|

08.12.2022 |

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

The next generation of servers is just around the corner, and the use of servers on the edge continues to increase. Good reasons to know about upcoming regulations. In the webinar, you will learn about the options that will be available to your company in the future.

Servers should do one thing above all else: operate quickly and reliably. This is the prerequisite for tasks in the field of information technology – and in an entire company – to be able to complete them well and on time. For this to work, it is important to keep your finger on the pulse and not make any compromises in the data center. But it is often better to save than invest in the latest technology. What appears to be just the tip of the iceberg at first glance could soon manifest itself as more extensive performance issues.

In the webinar with Peter Dümig of Dell Technologies, you will get an overview of building servers in the future. New processors, DDR5 or PCIe Gen5 memory in systems extend the usual updates to technologies. In addition, there is a special concept of edge applications that also combine “classic” server tasks with mapping of virtual HCI environments. Find out early so legacy server performance doesn’t get in the way of your business.

Highlights on the agenda:

Classic servers and edge servers: that’s what the future will bring.

New servers, more power?

Branch office infrastructures, virtual HCI environments and classic server tasks: geared for every situation.