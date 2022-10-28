Moto Watch 200: Leaker publishes new images of the round smartwatch and Moto G Play 2022

However, at the FCC, the Moto Watch 200 still had a square screen. But in the end, this should not be a contradiction. Because it is quite conceivable that Motorola could release the smartwatch in two variants, one round and one square. In this way, one can attract more potential buyers who either prefer a round model in the classic watch style or prefer an angular smartwatch similar to the Apple Watch.

Although it is arranged differently due to the shape of the screen, the user interface provided for the new leak shows many similarities with images from the FCC. The letters on the back of the watch are the same, including the name of the smartwatch and an indication of the heart rate sensor. The second new image also shows that the smartwatch is being charged wirelessly and that the charging adapter has been shifted to the side – as can be guessed from the FCC graphic. The strap and the darker colors of the case are also identical.

In a second leak, SnoopyTech has also shared new images from the marketing materials for the Moto G Play 2022. Just a few hours ago, there was a large-scale leak of this new smartphone, including graphics that are now visually backed by the new leak. The smartphone should be equipped, among other things, with a 16-megapixel main camera, MediaTek Helio G37 and a 5000 mAh battery, which, according to the new images, should allow an operating time of up to 3 days. It also indicates that the smartphone is waterproof and allows memory expansion via a memory card.